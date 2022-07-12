UN approves humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria for 6 months in a victory for Russia
Updated 7/12/2022 8:28 AM
UNITED NATIONS -- UN approves humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria for 6 months in a victory for Russia.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.