Big Papi admits to being a little floppy on induction speech

Former Boston Red Sox's Manny Ramirez, right, hugs former teammate David Ortiz (34) on the field during a pre-game ceremony held to present Ramirez with his Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame plaque before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Boston. Associated Press

BOSTON -- David Ortiz made a Hall of Fame career out of staring down pitchers with the game on the line.

Looking out at the Cooperstown crowd for his induction speech - that's a whole different story.

'I can't wait for it to be over with,' the longtime Red Sox slugger said this month as he looked ahead to his July 24 enshrinement ceremony. 'I'm freaking out about the whole thing. Too much. Too much going on.'

A 10-time All-Star who helped Boston win three World Series championships, Ortiz became the 58th first-ballot Hall of Famer when he was the only player elected by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Era committee selections Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie MiÃ±oso, Tony Oliva, Bud Fowler and Buck O'Neil will join him in the Class of 2022.

Ortiz batted .286 and hit 541 home runs with 1,768 RBIs in a 20-year career with the Red Sox and Twins. He also had a .289 average with 17 homers and 61 RBIs in nine postseasons -- batting .688 to earn MVP honors in the 2013 World Series.

Among all those hits were game-winners that earned him a reputation as one of the most clutch hitters in baseball history, including back-to-back, extra-inning walk-offs in Games 4 and 5 of the 2004 AL championship series against the Yankees, when the Red Sox became the first major league team to overcome a 0-3 deficit in a best-of-seven series. They went on to sweep St. Louis in the World Series for their first title since 1918.

To Ortiz, that was just part of being a ballplayer.

'I'm not saying it's easy. But you get used to it,' he said. 'I had a 20-year career. That was expected. You don't expect to be on a podium being inducted into the Hall of Fame any day.'

Adding to the stress: He will be working the July 19 All-Star Game in Los Angeles for Fox.

'I've never had so much on my plate," he said. 'I'm a guy that's good at handling things. But it's a lot.'

Ortiz said he hadn't made much progress on what he will say at the induction ceremony but that he mostly wanted to thank people who helped him along the way.

'My speech is not going to be anything crazy. It's not going to be anything to take me three hours,' he said. 'I have some significant people in my life and my career.'

The soon-to-be Hall of Famer spoke to The Associated Press to discuss his new eyeglass line. The Zenni glasses feature names like 'Santo Domingo' and 'PapiVision' and even 'Gold Glove' for the player who never won one of those and spent more time as designated hitter than any previous Cooperstown inductee.

