Ex-F1 boss Ecclestone to be charged with fraud over assets

LONDON -- Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone will be charged with fraud by false representation following a government investigation into his overseas assets, British prosecutors said Monday.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Andrew Penhale said after reviewing evidence from the tax office, authorities have authorized a charge against Ecclestone over his failure to declare overseas assets worth more than 400 million pounds ($477 million).

Simon York, of Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs, said the announcement followed a 'complex and worldwide' investigation into the 91-year-old businessman's finances.

'The criminal charge relates to projected tax liabilities arising from more than 400 million pounds of offshore assets which were concealed from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs,' he said.

The case is expected to be heard at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Aug. 22.