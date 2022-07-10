Djokovic to face Kyrgios in men's final | Wimbledon updates

Australia's Nick Kyrgios returns the ball to Chile's Cristian Garin during a men's singles quarterfinal match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Associated Press

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Britain's Cameron Norrie in a men's singles semifinal on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. Associated Press

WIMBLEDON, England -- The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

1 p.m.

Novak Djokovic will play for his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam singles title overall against Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court.

Djokovic has won the last three championships at the All England Club. Kyrgios is playing in a major tennis final for the first time in his career.

Kyrgios is 2-0 against Djokovic but both of those matches were in 2017.

The women's doubles final will be on Centre Court following the men's singles match. Top-seeded Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai will face second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

___

