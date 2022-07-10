Belgium, Iceland draw 1-1 at Women's European Championship

Iceland's Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir, left, has a shot on goal past Belgium's Jody Vandheluwe, center, and Elena Dhont during the Women's Euro 2022 Group D match between Belgium and Iceland, at the Academy Stadium, Manchester, England, Sunday July 10, 2022. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP) Associated Press

Iceland's Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir attempts an overhead kick at goal during the Women's Euro 2022 Group D match between Belgium and Iceland, at the Academy Stadium, Manchester, England, Sunday July 10, 2022. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP) Associated Press

Belgium's Justine Vanhaevermaet celebrates after scoring her sides first goal from the penalty spot during the Women's Euro 2022 Group D match between Belgium and Iceland, at the Academy Stadium, Manchester, England, Sunday July 10, 2022. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP) Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England -- Justine Vanhaevermaet's penalty for Belgium recovered a 1-1 draw against Iceland in their opening match at the Women's European Championship on Sunday.

Iceland's own chance to take the lead from a first-half penalty was thwarted by Berglind BjÃ¶rg ÃorvaldsdÃ³ttir's spot kick being saved before she headed her team in front in the 50th minute.

Belgium earned its penalty when Elena Dhont was fouled by Gunnhildur JÃ³nsdÃ³ttir and Vanhaevermaet converted from the spot in the 67th.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir nearly put Iceland back in the lead in the 70th with a dipping header from a corner, but it was tipped over by goalkeeper Nicky Evrard. Belgium captain Tessa Wullaert's shot was then saved by Sandra SigurÃ°ardÃ³ttir.

There were 3,859 fans at the small Manchester City's academy stadium and there had been calls from the Iceland team for the Group D game to be staged at the larger Etihad Stadium across the road.

France plays Italy later Sunday in the same group.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports