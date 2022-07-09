Portugal rallies to hold Switzerland 2-2 at Women's Euros

Portugal's Jessica Silva, covered by her teammates, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Women Euro 2022 soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland at Leigh Sports Village in Wigan & Leigh, England, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Associated Press

Portugal's Diana Gomes, left, challenges for the ball with Switzerland's Rahel Kiwic during the Women Euro 2022 soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland at Leigh Sports Village in Wigan & Leigh, England, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Associated Press

Portugal's Diana Gomes, left, challenges for the ball with Switzerland's Rahel Kiwic during the Women Euro 2022 soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland at Leigh Sports Village in Wigan & Leigh, England, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Associated Press

Portugal's Jessica Silva, center, celebrates with her teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Women Euro 2022 soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland at Leigh Sports Village in Wigan & Leigh, England, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Associated Press

LEIGH, England -- Portugal conceded twice in the opening five minutes against Switzerland before staging a comeback in the second half to draw 2-2 in their opening match at the Women's European Championship on Saturday.

Portugal's recovery began in the 58th minute by Diana Gomes, who met the rebound after her initial header from a corner was saved by goalkeeper GaÃ«lle Thalmann.

The equalizer was grabbed in the 65th by JÃ©ssica Silva meeting a cross from Tatiana Pinto, ensuring the early Swiss goals from Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic were wiped out.

There were 5,902 fans at the stadium in the northwest English town of Leigh.



Portugal secured a place in the 16-team tournament only after Russia was banned for invading Ukraine.

The point is a setback to both teams' hopes of advancing in the top two from Group C which also features the Netherlands, which opened its title defense against Sweden later Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports