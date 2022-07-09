Orioles edge Angels for 1st 7-game win streak in five years

Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin, center left, and his son, Baltimore Orioles third baseman Tyler Nevin, center right, shake hands after delivering their team's lineup cards as home plate umpire Lance Barksdale, left, and second base umpire Nestor Ceja look on prior to a baseball game, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Baltimore. Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista (74) and catcher Adley Rutschman (35) react after pitching to the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 1-0. Associated Press

BALTIMORE -- Dean Kremer combined with four relievers on a five-hitter, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Angels 1-0 Saturday for their first seven-game winning streak in five years.

Angels manager Phil Nevin and son, Tyler Nevin, an Orioles rookie infielder, met for the first time as major leaguers and exchanged lineup cards before the game. After a photo with the umpires, they went their separate ways - just like their teams.

Phil Nevin returned following a 10-game suspension. Tyler went 1 for 2 with a walk.

Baltimore is on its longest winning streak since seven in a row from Aug. 7-13, 2017. Los Angeles dropped to 1-7 on a nine-game trip and at 38-48 is a season-worst 10 games under .500.

Kremer (3-1) allowed two hits and three walks in five innings and tied a career-high with seven strikeouts. Jorge LÃ³pez picked up his 16th save in 20 chances.

Anthony Santander had two hits, including an RBI single, off Patrick Sandoval (3-4). Trey Mancini had a single and has hit safely in 16 consecutive starts since June 21.

Sandoval allowed five hits in 6 1/3 innings and had struck out 10.

PHILLIES 1, CARDINALS 0

ST. LOUIS -- Kyle Gibson kept the ball in the park this time against St. Louis and Alec Bohm broke a scoreless tie with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning as Philadelphia won its third straight and fifth in six games.

Gibson, tagged for four straight home runs by St. Louis in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park in his previous start, combined with a pair of relievers on a two-hitter. He gave up two hits and walked none in seven innings.

Darick Hall led off the Phillies ninth with a double against Giovanny Gallegos (2-3). Pinch-runner Mickey Moniak became the first runner of the game to reach third base on Didi Gregorius' bunt single and Bohm followed with his go-ahead fly.

JosÃ© Alvarado (3-1) pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Corey Knebel got his 12th save in 16 chances.

METS 5, MARLINS 4, 10 INNINGS

NEW YORK -- TomÃ¡s Nido hit a tying double with two outs in the 10th inning and scored the winning run on a throwing error by reliever Tanner Scott, and New York rallied to beat Miami after honoring Keith Hernandez.

Pete Alonso homered and Francisco Lindor lined a two-run shot for the NL East leaders, who overcame injuries to right fielder Starling Marte and catcher James McCann in the middle innings. Both exited the game and are headed for MRIs on Sunday.

After a pregame ceremony to retire No. 17 in honor of Hernandez, the Mets got their fourth walk-off win and improved to 7-0 in extra innings.

JesÃºs Aguilar hit a tying homer in the eighth inning for Miami, and pinch-runner Billy Hamilton scored on Lindor's throwing error at shortstop in the 10th to give the Marlins a 4-3 lead.

Scott (4-3) struck out the first two batters in the bottom half before Nido hit a grounder down the third base line. The ball got under Brian Anderson's glove and rolled into left field, allowing automatic runner Mark Canha to score from second base. Brandon Nimmo then hit a comebacker to Scott, who fumbled the ball twice before picking it up off the mound and rushing a low, wild throw past first. Nido scored easily.

Colin Holderman (4-0) worked one inning for the win.

BRAVES 4, NATIONALS 3

ATLANTA -- Austin Riley homered off Patrick Corbin, Kyle Wright pitched seven-plus innings to win his 10th game, and Atlanta held on to beat Washington.

The Braves moving a season-high 16 games over .500, improved to 28-8 since June 1, best in the NL over that span. Atlanta leads the NL with 132 homers, trailing only the New York Yankees for the major league lead.

Ronald AcuÃ±a Jr. singled before Riley hit his 22nd homer, a two-run shot to left in the first.

Juan Soto connected for the 17th time and second straight day, and Yadiel Hernandez hit his sixth homer.

Wright (10-4) gave up eight hits and two runs. Corbin (4-11) lost his eighth consecutive start against the Braves.

WHITE SOX 8, TIGERS 0

CHICAGO -- Johnny Cueto allowed five hits over eight innings, Gavin Sheets hit a three-run homer and Chicago ended Detroit's season-high six-game winning streak.

Cueto (3-4) and JosÃ© Ruiz combined on a six-hitter in the 11th shutout against the Tigers this season. Cueto struck out five and walked none.

Kody Clemens, a son of Roger Clemens who usually plays left and the infield, threw a 1-2-3 eighth for Detroit in his second big league pitching appearance.

JosÃ© Abreu, Tim Anderson and Sheets each had a pair of hits for the White Sox, who have won two of their last six.

Garrett Hill (1-1) needed 35 pitches in the first inning and 21 in the second, allowing six runs.

REDS 5, RAYS 4, 10 INNINGS

CINCINNATI -- Kyle Farmer scored the tying run on a wild pitch and Nick Senzel hit a game-ending single as Cincinnati rallied in the 10th inning for fourth walk-off victory in eight games.

Farmer started the Reds 10th on second base as the automatic runner. He took third on Matt Reynolds' single and Calvin Faucher (1-3) threw a wild pitch that made it 4-all. After Donovan Solano singled, Senzel won it.

Harold RamÃ­rez drove in Josh Lowe with a 10th-inning double off Jeff Hoffman (2-0) for a 4-3 lead.

Rays starter Drew Rasmussen threw four scoreless innings, allowing four hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

RANGERS 9, TWINS 7

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Marcus Semien hit a tiebreaking RBI triple in the eighth inning after earlier being part of back-to-back homers with fellow off-season pickup Corey Seager for the first time, and Texas beat AL Central-leading Minnesota.

Semien's three-run homer in the fourth tied the game at 6, and Seager followed with a go-ahead shot that chased Twins starter Devin Smeltzer. That was two innings after a three-run homer by Kole Calhoun, another offseason addition for the Rangers.

Rookie first baseman JosÃ© Miranda and Gary SÃ¡nchez homered for the Twins, whose three-game losing streak matches their longest this year.

Minnesota tied the game at 7 on Gilberto Celestino's RBI groundout in the eighth.

Matt Moore (4-2) retired the only batter he faced for the win and Brett Martin earned his second career save. Jhoan Duran (0-3) took the loss.

ATHLETICS 3, ASTROS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland rookie Zach Logue pitched five innings of three-hit ball after being recalled from Triple-A and dealt Houston its second loss in 12 games.

Logue allowed two runs and set down his final 10 batters after MartÃ­n Maldonado's second-inning sacrifice fly. Lou Trivino worked the ninth for his seventh save in eight chances.

Oakland's batting average dropped to .209, on track to break the major league low of .211 set by the dead-ball era 1910 Chicago White Sox. The A's got three singles and a double off Framber Valdez.

Sean Murphy had two hits, helping Oakland to its first win in five tries this season against AL West-leading Houston. Oakland finished with just four hits.

Valdez (8-4) went the distance and allowed three runs, two earned, and worked around two walks. Aledmys DÃ­az doubled and scored for the Astros.

GUARDIANS 13, ROYALS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- JosÃ© RamÃ­rez hit his first home run in nearly a month, rookie Nolan Jones connected for the first homer of his career and Cleveland stopped a five-game skid.

The Guardians totaled a season-high 23 hits and led 11-0 after four innings. Amed Rosario homered off Royals center fielder Michael Taylor in a two-run ninth.

Triston McKenzie (6-6) tossed six scoreless innings of three-hit ball with four strikeouts and five walks.

Steven Kwan and AndrÃ©s GimÃ©nez each drove in two runs and Franmil Reyes had an RBI for the fifth straight game, the longest stretch of his career.

Jonathan Heasley (1-5) gave up six runs and six hits in a career-low 1 1/3 innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, ROCKIES 2

PHOENIX -- Madison Bumgarner pitched six effective innings and Josh Rojas had three RBIs in Arizona's win over Colorado.

Bumgarner (5-8) gave up Kris Bryant's third homer in two games in the first inning and was sharp after that. He allowed two runs on six hits and struck out five to pass Catfish Hunter (84th) and Dan Haren (83rd) on baseball's all-time strikeout list with 2,014.

Jordan Luplow had a run-scoring single in Arizona's three-run first inning against Kyle Freeland (4-7) and hit a solo homer in the fifth. Rojas had a two-run double in the seventh inning and a run-scoring double in the eighth to finish with three of Arizona's 12 hits. Geraldo Perdomo added a two-run single.

Freeland allowed six runs on seven hits.

PIRATES 4, BREWERS 3

MILWAUKEE -- Ben Gamel hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run seventh inning and Pittsburgh rallied to beat Milwaukee.

Pittsburgh was held to one hit through six innings by Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff before erasing a three-run deficit in the seventh.

Yoshi Tsutsugo and Kevin Newman opened with singles. Oneil Cruz sliced an RBI double to left, making it 3-1 and chasing Woodruff. Brad Boxberger (3-2) came on. Newman scored from third on a fly out to left when the throw in got away from Boxberger. Gamel then drove his fourth homer to put Pittsburgh ahead.

Woodruff retired the first 13 hitters before Tsutsugo's double to right-center in the fifth. He allowed four hits with three earned runs, with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Chase De Jong (4-0) got the final two outs in the sixth for the victory. David Bednar tossed a perfect ninth for his 15th save in 18 chances.

