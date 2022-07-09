Thousands rescued at flood-hit Hindu pilgrimage in Kashmir

Indian army soldiers carry an injured of a cloudburst for treatment, at Baltal, 105 kilometers (65miles) northeast of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, July 9, 2022. At least eight pilgrims have been killed after a cloudburst triggered a flash flooding during an annual Hindu pilgrimage to an icy Himalayan cave in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Officials say the cloudburst near the hollowed mountain cave revered by Hindus on Friday sent a wall of water down a mountain gorge and swept about two dozen encampments and two makeshift kitchens.

Indian army soldiers carry an injured of a cloudburst for treatment

Indian army soldiers carry an injured of a cloudburst for treatment

Rescue workers trek towards the site of a cloudburst

Indian army soldiers carry an injured of a cloudburst for treatment

An Indian army soldier carries medicine and other items for victims of a cloudburst

Indian army soldiers carry an injured of a cloudburst for treatment

Indian army soldiers carry a body of a cloudburst victim

Indian army soldiers carry a body of a cloudburst victim

An Indian soldier stands guard as Hindu pilgrims return back after the cloudburst

Hindu pilgrims return back after a cloudburst

A Hindu pilgrim returns back after a cloudburst

Hindu pilgrims return back after a cloudburst

Hindu pilgrims raise their hands and chant religious slogans as they wait to register for an annual pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath cave, in Jammu, India, Saturday, July 9, 2022. At least 13 people were killed when sudden rains triggered flash floods during an annual Hindu pilgrimage to an icy Himalayan cave in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Hindu pilgrims, some chanting religious slogans, line up to register for an annual pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath cave

Hindu pilgrims sing religious songs as they wait to register for an annual pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath cave