Office of Sri Lanka's prime minister says he has agreed to step down following demands by party leaders in Parliament
Updated 7/9/2022 7:30 AM
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Office of Sri Lanka's prime minister says he has agreed to step down following demands by party leaders in Parliament.
