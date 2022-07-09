Ex-president of Mexico Luis Echeverria dies at 100
MEXICO CITY -- Former Mexican president Luis Echeverria has died at the age of 100.
Current President AndrÃ©s Manuel LÃ³pez Obrador confirmed the death Saturday. In his Twitter account, LÃ³pez Obrador sent condolences to Echeverria's family and friends. LÃ³pez Obrador did not provide a cause of death for Echeverria, who governed from 1970 to 1976.
In 2005, a judge exonerated Echeverria on genocide charges stemming from a 1971 student massacre depicted in the Oscar-winning movie 'Roma.'
The judge ruled that Echeverria may have been responsible for homicide, but could not be tried because the statute of limitations for that crime expired in 1985.
