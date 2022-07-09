Spokesman says protesters have broken into Sri Lankan prime minister's private residence and set it on fire
Updated 7/9/2022 10:55 AM
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Spokesman says protesters have broken into Sri Lankan prime minister's private residence and set it on fire.
