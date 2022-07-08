Former Angolan president Jose Eduardo Dos Santos dies at 79
Updated 7/8/2022 7:04 AM
LISBON, Portugal -- Former Angolan president JosÃ© Eduardo dos Santos died Friday in a clinic in Barcelona, Spain after an illness, the Angolan government said.
He was 79 years old and died following a long illness, the government said in an announcement on its Facebook page.
