Former Theranos exec Ramesh Balwani convicted of fraud
Updated 7/7/2022 1:58 PM
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani, Elizabeth Holmes' former partner, was convicted on 12 fraud counts in the Theranos blood-testing fraud case.
Article Comments
