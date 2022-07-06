Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 7/6/2022 2:16 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 97 cents to $98.53 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $2.08 to $100.69 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 9 cents to $3.24 a gallon. August heating oil fell 19 cents to $3.41 a gallon. August natural gas fell 1 cent to $5.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $27.40 to $1,736.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 4 cents to $19.16 an ounce and September copper fell 1 cent to $3.41 a pound.
The dollar rose to 135.98 Japanese yen from 135.67 yen. The euro fell to $1.0182 from $1.0263.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.