Loyd scores 25 points, Storm beat Fever 95-73

Indiana Fever guard Danielle Robinson (3) drives on Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The Storm defeated the Fever 95-73. Associated Press

Indiana Fever guard Danielle Robinson (3) shoots in front of Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The Storm defeated the Fever 95-73. Associated Press

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) blocks the shot of Indiana Fever guard Victoria Vivians (35) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The Storm defeated the Fever 95-73. Associated Press

Indiana Fever guard Destanni Henderson (33) shoots over Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The Storm defeated the Fever 95-73. Associated Press

Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) is fouled as she cuts between Indiana Fever guard Danielle Robinson (3) and forward Emily Engstler (21) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The Storm defeated the Fever 95-73. Associated Press

Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) looks to shoot over Indiana Fever forward Emma Cannon (32) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Associated Press

Seattle Storm center Mercedes Russell (21) drive son Indiana Fever guard Destanni Henderson (33) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Associated Press

Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) shoots over Indiana Fever forward Emily Engstler (21) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Associated Press

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) shoots in front of Indiana Fever guard Danielle Robinson (3) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Associated Press

Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) gets tied up by Indiana Fever forward Emma Cannon (32) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Jewell Loyd scored 25 points, Tina Charles had 13 points and eight rebounds, and the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 95-73 on Tuesday night.

Seattle (14-8) got its 400th regular-season win.

Gabby Williams added 14 points, Ezi Magbegor had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Breanna Stewart also scored 12 for Seattle. Sue Bird had two points, on 1-of-7 shooting and five assists. Briann January, who is retiring after the season, also scored two points in her final trip to Indiana, where her 14-year career began.

Seattle led 44-35 at halftime behind 14 points from Loyd. The Storm shot 50% from the field in the opening 20 minutes despite going just 1 for 10 on 3-pointers. The Storm finished 6 for 24 from 3-point range.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points for Indiana (5-18). NaLyssa Smith added 14 points and Danielle Robinson had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Indiana has lost five straight games, including 73-57 at Seattle on Friday.

