Cubs' Hendricks leaves after 3 innings due to sore shoulder
Updated 7/5/2022 9:26 PM
MILWAUKEE -- Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks left Tuesday's game with the Milwaukee Brewers after only three innings due to a sore throwing shoulder.
This was the shortest of Hendricks' 16 starts this season.
Hendricks allowed a two-run homer to Rowdy Tellez in the first inning but didn't give up any more runs, though his velocity was slightly lower than usual. He threw 69 pitches, struck out four and gave up two hits and two walks.
The 32-year-old Hendricks is 4-6 with a 4.80 ERA this season. He had allowed a total of two runs in 13 1/3 innings in his two starts preceding Tuesday's game.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.