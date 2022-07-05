Grains mixed, Livestock mixed
Updated 7/5/2022 10:07 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. declined 36.50 cents at $8.1550 a bushel; May corn was up 1 cent at $7.5725 a bushel; Jul. oats was unchanged at $6.77 a bushel; while Jul. fellt 23 cents at 16.12 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Jun. live cattle fell 3.47 cents at $1.3360 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off 1.40 cents at $1.7315 a pound; May lean hogs rose .82 cents at $1.1092 a pound.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.