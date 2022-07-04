Rangers visit the Orioles to start 3-game series

Texas Rangers (37-40, third in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (36-44, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.09 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (2-1, 1.29 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -111, Rangers -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles begin a three-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Monday.

Baltimore has an 18-17 record in home games and a 36-44 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .380 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Texas is 20-20 on the road and 37-40 overall. The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .237.

Monday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 15 home runs while slugging .423. Ryan Mountcastle is 13-for-38 with six doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has 16 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 10-for-43 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .210 batting average, 2.65 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rangers: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.