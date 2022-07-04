Guardians visit the Tigers to open 4-game series

Cleveland Guardians (40-36, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (30-47, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (2-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Tigers: Garrett Hill (0-0)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -141, Tigers +121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Guardians on Monday to begin a four-game series.

Detroit is 30-47 overall and 18-24 in home games. The Tigers have a 21-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland is 40-36 overall and 20-19 on the road. The Guardians have gone 18-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Tigers are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 13 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera is 12-for-34 over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 16 home runs while slugging .592. Josh Naylor is 6-for-26 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by six runs

Guardians: 4-6, .196 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 10-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.