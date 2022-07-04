Brewers begin 3-game series against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (32-47, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (46-35, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (3-5, 4.39 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (6-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -152, Cubs +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs on Monday to start a three-game series.

Milwaukee is 19-15 at home and 46-35 overall. The Brewers are 32-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago has a 15-20 record in road games and a 32-47 record overall. The Cubs have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .249.

The teams match up Monday for the 11th time this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 17 doubles and 16 home runs while hitting .240 for the Brewers. Luis Urias is 11-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 32 extra base hits (15 doubles and 17 home runs). Christopher Morel is 14-for-44 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .282 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Tyrone Taylor: 7-Day IL (concussion), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jonathan Davis: day-to-day (back/rib cage), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (calf), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), David Bote: day-to-day (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.