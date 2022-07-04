White Sox play the Twins in first of 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (45-37, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (38-39, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (4-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (2-4, 3.33 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -126, Twins +107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Minnesota Twins to start a three-game series.

Chicago is 16-21 in home games and 38-39 overall. The White Sox are 13-8 in games decided by one run.

Minnesota has gone 20-19 in road games and 45-37 overall. The Twins have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .320.

The teams match up Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 28 extra base hits (19 doubles and nine home runs). Luis Robert is 8-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 21 home runs while slugging .569. Carlos Correa is 7-for-29 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Twins: 6-4, .263 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (acl), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Twins: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: day-to-day (thumb), Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.