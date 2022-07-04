Trevor Story homer starts Red Sox to 4-0 win over Rays

Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story, right, is congratulated by Christian Arroyo (39) after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story hits a solo homer during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Boston. Associated Press

BOSTON -- Trevor Story hit a solo homer, Kutter Crawford pitched 5 1/3 innings of two-hit relief and the Boston Red Sox won their eighth straight Fourth of July game, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 on Monday.

Franchy Cordero added an RBI single for the Red Sox, who won their second straight game and improved to just 9-16 against AL East rivals.

Tampa Bay had its three-game winning streak halted. The Rays had just two hits, both singles.

Crawford (2-2) struck out eight and walked one, and John Schreiber got five outs for third save. Josh Fleming (2-4) gave up four runs in five innings of relief.

TIGERS 4, GUARDIANS 1

DETROIT -- Garrett Hill (1-0) won his major league debut by allowing two hits in six innings with three strikeouts and a walk in a doubleheader opener.

Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 16th save, finishing a two-hitter.

Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run single in the first off Zach Plesac (2-6).

Cleveland played its third doubleheader in seven days and their seventh this season.

ORIOLES 7, RANGERS 6

BALTIMORE -- Jorge Mateo limped to first base when Matt Moore (3-1) hit him near the left knee with the bases loaded in the 10th.

Rookie Adley Rutschman tied the score against Joe Barlow with a two-out RBI double in the ninth that hit off the right-field wall.

Baltimore got its sixth walkoff win and reached the season's midpoint at 37-44, a vast improvement from 27-54 at the halfway point last year. Bryan Baker (3-3) struck out two in a hitless 10th.

MARLINS 3, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON -- Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer off the foul pole in the 10th, a drive off Tanner Rainey (1-3).

Miami beat the Nationals for the 12th time in 13 games this year, including seven in a row. They extended their winning streak to five.

Jimmy Yacabonis (1-1) got the win after pitching a scoreless ninth, and Dylan Floro picked up his second save in as many days - his first two this season.

