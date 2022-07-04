US: Shot that killed journalist likely fired from Israelis
Updated 7/4/2022 9:03 AM
WASHINGTON -- U.S. officials have concluded that gunfire from Israeli positions likely killed Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh but that there was 'no reason to believe' her shooting was intentional, the State Department said Monday.
The finding, in a statement from State Department spokesman Ned Price, came after what the U.S. said was inconclusive tests by independent ballistics experts under U.S. oversight of the bullet fragment recovered from Abu Akleh's body.
___
Associated Press reporters Ilan Ben Zion in Jerusalem and Joseph Krauss in Ottawa, Ontario contributed to this report.
