Cubs try to keep home win streak going, host the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (43-35, third in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (32-46, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: TBD; Cubs: Keegan Thompson (7-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -125, Cubs +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they take on the Boston Red Sox.

Chicago has a 17-26 record at home and a 32-46 record overall. The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .400.

Boston is 43-35 overall and 23-19 on the road. The Red Sox have gone 20-9 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom has 15 doubles and 16 home runs for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 14-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with a .325 batting average, and has 27 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 24 walks and 45 RBI. Alex Verdugo is 15-for-40 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .299 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Alec Mills: day-to-day (undisclosed), David Bote: day-to-day (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.