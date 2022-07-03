Dwyer scores equalizer, Atlanta United ties 2-2 with NYCFC

NEW YORK -- Dom Dwyer scored the equalizer for Atlanta United in a 2-2 draw with New York City FC on Sunday.

Dwyer's tying goal came in the 86th minute for United (5-7-5). Ronaldo Cisneros got an assist on the goal.

United also got one goal from Josef Martinez.

Valentin Castellanos was the only member of NYCFC (8-4-5) to score, netting two goals.

United outshot NYCFC 12-10, with nine shots on goal to four for NYCFC.

Sean Johnson saved seven of the nine shots he faced for NYCFC. Rocco Rios Novo made two saves for United.

Both teams next play Saturday. NYCFC hosts the New England Revolution and United hosts Austin.

