KikanoviÄ‡ scores 2 goals, Earthquakes beat Fire 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Benjamin KikanoviÄ scored twice - the 22-year-old's first multi-goal MLS game - and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Sunday night.

KikanoviÄ gave San Jose (4-7-6) a 1-0 lead in the 47th minute and his goal in the 87th made it 2-0.

Brian Gutierrez, a 19-year-old homegrown, scored his first MLS goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time for Chicago (4-9-5).

San Jose visits Toronto, and Chicago plays host to Columbus, on Saturday.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports