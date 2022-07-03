Russia's defense minister says Russian forces have taken control of last major Ukrainian-held city in Luhansk province
Posted7/3/2022 7:00 AM
MOSCOW -- Russia's defense minister says Russian forces have taken control of last major Ukrainian-held city in Luhansk province.
