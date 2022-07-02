Brenner and Cincinnati visit the New England Revolution

FC Cincinnati (7-7-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (6-5-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -174, FC Cincinnati +430, Draw +318; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Brenner leads Cincinnati into a matchup with the New England Revolution after scoring three goals against New York City FC.

The Revolution are 3-4-4 in Eastern Conference play. The Revolution are fourth in the MLS drawing 101 corner kicks, averaging 5.9 per game.

Cincinnati is 6-5-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cincinnati has a 4-1-0 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Revolution won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Buksa has scored six goals with two assists for the Revolution. Gustavo Bou has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Brandon Vazquez has scored eight goals and added five assists for Cincinnati. Luciano Acosta has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 4-1-5, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 5-3-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Henry Kessler (injured), Brandon Bye (injured), Matt Polster (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured).

Cincinnati: Ronald Matarrita (injured), Dominique Badji (injured), Junior Moreno (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.