Heber leads New York City FC against Atlanta United

Atlanta United FC (5-7-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (8-4-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC -172, Atlanta United FC +413, Draw +318; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Heber leads New York City FC into a matchup with Atlanta United after scoring two goals against Cincinnati.

NYCFC is 5-3-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. NYCFC has scored 31 goals while conceding 17 for a +14 goal differential.

United is 4-6-3 against Eastern Conference teams. United ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 24 goals.

Sunday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valentin Castellanos has eight goals and one assist for NYCFC. Talles Magno has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Luiz Araujo has scored four goals and added one assist for United. Thiago Almada has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 6-1-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

United: 2-5-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Santiago Rodriguez (injured), Thiago Martins Bueno (injured).

United: Dylan Castanheira (injured), Tyler Wolff (injured), Andrew Gutman (injured), Thiago Almada (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Ronald Hernandez (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Brad Guzan (injured), Santiago Sosa (injured), Brooks Lennon (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.