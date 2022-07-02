 

Columbus Crew play the Philadelphia Union in conference play

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted7/2/2022 7:00 AM

Philadelphia Union (7-2-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (5-5-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

 


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +134, Philadelphia +210, Draw +220; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union visit the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference play.

The Crew are 4-3-3 in conference matchups. The Crew are 3-0-1 when they record two goals.

The Union are 5-2-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Union lead the Eastern Conference allowing only 13 goals.

Sunday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Union won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has scored four goals for the Crew. Erik Hurtado has three goals over the last 10 games.

Daniel Gazdag has seven goals and one assist for the Union. Mikael Uhre has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 3-3-4, averaging 1.0 goal, 2.4 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Union: 2-1-7, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Will Sands (injured), Yaw Yeboah (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Artur (injured), Derrick Etienne (injured), Erik Hurtado (injured).

Union: Jesus Bueno (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

