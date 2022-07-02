Moreno and the Portland Timbers visit Nashville

Portland Timbers (5-6-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (7-5-5, fourth in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -160, Portland +412, Draw +295; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Santiago Moreno leads the Portland Timbers into a matchup with Nashville after a two-goal outing against the Houston Dynamo.

Nashville is 4-5-3 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville is 10th in the MLS with 76 shots on goal, averaging 4.5 per game.

The Timbers are 5-4-4 in Western Conference games. The Timbers rank fifth in the Western Conference with 71 shots on goal, averaging 3.9 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hany Mukhtar has eight goals and three assists for Nashville. C.J. Sapong has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Bill Tuiloma has five goals and one assist for the Timbers. Sebastian Blanco has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 4-3-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Timbers: 3-4-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Handwalla Bwana (injured), Robert Castellanos (injured).

Timbers: Diego Gutierrez (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.