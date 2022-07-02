 

Moreno and the Portland Timbers visit Nashville

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted7/2/2022 7:00 AM

Portland Timbers (5-6-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (7-5-5, fourth in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

 


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -160, Portland +412, Draw +295; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Santiago Moreno leads the Portland Timbers into a matchup with Nashville after a two-goal outing against the Houston Dynamo.

Nashville is 4-5-3 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville is 10th in the MLS with 76 shots on goal, averaging 4.5 per game.

The Timbers are 5-4-4 in Western Conference games. The Timbers rank fifth in the Western Conference with 71 shots on goal, averaging 3.9 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hany Mukhtar has eight goals and three assists for Nashville. C.J. Sapong has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Bill Tuiloma has five goals and one assist for the Timbers. Sebastian Blanco has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 4-3-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Timbers: 3-4-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Handwalla Bwana (injured), Robert Castellanos (injured).

Timbers: Diego Gutierrez (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 