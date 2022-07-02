New York Red Bulls try to end road losing streak in matchup with Sporting Kansas City

New York Red Bulls (8-5-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (4-10-4, 13th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +157, Sporting Kansas City +162, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls visit Sporting Kansas City looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

Sporting KC is 3-3-2 in home games. Sporting KC is 2-5-1 when it scores only one goal.

The Red Bulls are 5-3-1 in road games. The Red Bulls are 3-2 in one-goal games.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Russell has scored five goals for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has three goals over the past 10 games.

Lewis Morgan has eight goals and one assist for the Red Bulls. Luquinhas has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 2-4-4, averaging 1.0 goal, 2.7 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Red Bulls: 4-3-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Ozzie Cisneros (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Nikola Vujnovic (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Alan Pulido (injured).

Red Bulls: Lucas Monzon (injured), Andres Reyes (injured), Daniel Edelman (injured), Wikelman Carmona (injured), Caden Clark (injured), Dylan Nealis (injured), Jason Pendant (injured), Luquinhas (injured), Aaron Long (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.