Cubs host the Red Sox, try to continue home win streak

Boston Red Sox (43-34, third in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (31-46, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (3-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Cubs: Alec Mills (0-1, 9.87 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -145, Cubs +123; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Boston Red Sox.

Chicago is 31-46 overall and 16-26 at home. The Cubs have gone 9-15 in games decided by one run.

Boston has gone 23-18 in road games and 43-34 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .418 slugging percentage to rank sixth in MLB.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 43 RBI for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 14-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with a .326 batting average, and has 26 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 24 walks and 45 RBI. Alex Verdugo is 15-for-40 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .291 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .288 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: David Bote: day-to-day (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Rich Hill: day-to-day (knee), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.