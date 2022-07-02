Cubs pitcher Alec Mills exits with back injury vs. Red Sox

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills, right, is checked by a team trainer after an injury during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills reacts after being hurt during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills throws against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills, right, is checked by a team trainer, left, after being injured during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs pitcher Alec Mills left Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox due to lower back pain after throwing just seven pitches.

The Cubs said the right-hander is undergoing further evaluation.

The 30-year-old Mills (0-1, 9.87 ERA) struck out Jarren Duran and left after allowing a double to Rafael Devers.

Mark Leiter Jr. came in and struck out J.D. Martinez and got Xander Bogaerts to fly out, ending the inning.

Mills was activated June 7 from the 60-day injured list for a right quadriceps strain.



