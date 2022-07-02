Cubs pitcher Alec Mills exits with back injury vs. Red Sox
Updated 7/2/2022 7:05 PM
CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs pitcher Alec Mills left Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox due to lower back pain after throwing just seven pitches.
The Cubs said the right-hander is undergoing further evaluation.
The 30-year-old Mills (0-1, 9.87 ERA) struck out Jarren Duran and left after allowing a double to Rafael Devers.
Mark Leiter Jr. came in and struck out J.D. Martinez and got Xander Bogaerts to fly out, ending the inning.
Mills was activated June 7 from the 60-day injured list for a right quadriceps strain.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.