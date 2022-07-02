 

Cubs pitcher Alec Mills exits with back injury vs. Red Sox

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills, right, is checked by a team trainer, left, after being injured during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022.

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills, right, is checked by a team trainer, left, after being injured during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Chicago, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Associated Press

Associated Press
Updated 7/2/2022 7:05 PM

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs pitcher Alec Mills left Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox due to lower back pain after throwing just seven pitches.

The Cubs said the right-hander is undergoing further evaluation.

 

The 30-year-old Mills (0-1, 9.87 ERA) struck out Jarren Duran and left after allowing a double to Rafael Devers.

Mark Leiter Jr. came in and struck out J.D. Martinez and got Xander Bogaerts to fly out, ending the inning.

Mills was activated June 7 from the 60-day injured list for a right quadriceps strain.

