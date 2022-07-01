Milan and 4 players fined for Inter insults at trophy parade

MILAN -- AC Milan and four of its players have been fined by the Italian soccer federation for their antics during the Serie A champion's trophy parade.

Milan has been fined 12,000 euros ($12,500) while defender Theo HernÃ¡ndez, goalkeeper Mike Maignan and midfielder Sandro Tonali have been fined 4,000 euros ($4,170) each. Midfielder Rade KruniÄ has been given a 5,000 euro ($5,210) fine.

HernÃ¡ndez and KruniÄ were punished for 'offensive, vulgar' chants about city rival Inter Milan, as well as displaying an offensive banner against the Nerazzurri, while Maignan was punished just for the banner. Tonali was fined for wearing a shirt that bore a 'greatly offensive, vulgar' insult toward Inter.

Milan beat defending champion Inter to the title on the last day of the season, finishing two points above its rival.

