Florida paying $1M to each of Billy Napier's 3 coordinators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida is paying each of coach Billy Napier's three coordinators $1 million annually.

Offense coordinator Rob Sale and co-defensive coordinators Sean Spencer and Patrick Toney will make seven-figure salaries, according to contracts the Gators shared Friday. Florida released the documents to fulfill public records requests. The school had previously disclosed details of Napier's deal.

Napier ended up spending $6.325 million of a $7.5 million pool for his 10 on-field assistants. Strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke will make $750,000, bringing Napier's staff total to a little more than $7 million. Florida gave Napier another $5 million pool to hire his support staff.

Each of Napier's assistants signed two-year deals.

Cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond will make $725,000 annually, followed by outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson ($550,000), receivers coach Keary Colbert ($500,000), running backs coach Jabbar Juluke ($450,000), inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman ($425,000) and tight ends coach William Peagler ($425,000). Offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton, who followed Napier to Gainesville from Louisiana-Lafayette, will get $250,000 a year.

Florida hired Napier to replace Dan Mullen in November, giving the Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year a salary that begins at $7.1 million annually and increases by $100,000 each year.

Napier's contract includes all the usual perks afforded football coaches in Gainesville: the use of two luxury cars, a suite for football games and personal use of the University Athletic Association's jets. He also has the potential to make more than $1.5 million in annual bonuses, including $1 million for winning a national championship.

___

