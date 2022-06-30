Pereira scores, Stuver gets shutout as Austin tops Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Daniel Pereira scored in the 62nd minute to help Austin beat Charlotte 1-0 on Thursday night.

Brad Stuver saved three shots for Austin (9-4-4). Kristijan Kahlina saved one shot for Charlotte (6-10-2).

Austin visits the Colorado Rapids on Monday. Charlotte will visit the Houston Dynamo on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.