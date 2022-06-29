Verlander goes 8, Astros beat Mets 2-0 on Castro's homer

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander delivers against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Justin Verlander pitched two-hit ball for eight innings, Jason Castro lined a two-run homer in the ninth and the Houston Astros beat the Mets 2-0 Wednesday to send New York to its first three-game losing streak this season.

Astros left fielder Yordan Ãlvarez and shortstop Jeremy PeÃ±a were hurt when they collided in the eighth while running down Dominic Smith's popup. Both called for the ball and as PeÃ±a caught the pop, and they hit each other in the face with their gloves. Ãlvarez was removed on a cart, sitting up, and PeÃ±a walked back to the dugout during the eight-minute delay.

Verlander (10-3) became the majors' first 10-game winner, striking out six and walking one. Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth for his 16th save in 19 chances.

New York's Taijuan Walker allowed four hits in a season-high 7 1/3 innings. Drew Smith (1-2) got the loss.

PIRATES 8, NATIONALS 7

WASHINGTON -- Bryan Reynolds hit a career-high three homers and drove in six runs, leading Pittsburgh to the win.

The Pirates ended a five-game losing streak.

Reynolds hit a two-run homer in the first inning off Paolo Espino and a solo drive in the sixth off Carl Edwards Jr. (2-2).

Edwards exited with two runners on base in the seventh, giving way to Kyle Finnegan.

After Ke'Bryan Hayes struck out, Reynolds launched Finnegan's elevated sinker into the visitors' bullpen in left-center for a three-run homer that put the Pirates up 8-6.

Daniel Vogelbach also homered for Pittsburgh. Chase De Jong (3-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, and rookie Yerry De Los Santos earned his first career save.

YANKEES 5, ATHLETICS 3

NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton homered to fuel the Yankees' major league-best 24th comeback victory.

The Yankees completed a three-game sweep of baseball's worst team and improved to 56-20, matching the 2001 Mariners and 1998 Yankees for baseball's best 76-game start since 1930.

New York's Jameson Taillon gave up three runs in the first inning, but Judge countered with a two-run drive in the first and Stanton hit a three-run homer in the third against Cole Irvin (2-6).

The Yankees are 25-1 when Judge and Stanton homer in the same game, including 9-0 this season.

Taillon (9-1) grinded through five innings, and Clay Holmes pitched the ninth for his 14th save to end a seven-game homestand.

BREWERS 5, RAYS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Rowdy Tellez hit two home runs and Milwaukee center fielder Jonathan Davis made a spectacular catch, sending the Brewers to the win.

Tellez hit his 15th homer, a tiebreaking solo drive in the eighth inning against Calvin Faucher (1-2). The ball struck the outer C-ring of the catwalk at Tropicana Field.

In the second, Tellez homered to deep center off opener Jalen Beeks.

Davis robbed Randy Arozarena of an extra-base hit in the second when he made a flying, over-the-shoulder catch while crashing headfirst into the wall. He stayed down for several minutes holding his back and initially stayed in the game before leaving with lower back and rib cage discomfort.

Luis UrÃ­as and Jace Peterson also homered for Milwaukee. Brad Boxberger (2-1) got the win, and Josh Hader earned his 24th save.

ROYALS 2, RANGERS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Zack Greinke pitched six innings of one-run ball in his 500th career start, helping the Royals avoid a three-game sweep.

Kansas City's Kyle Isbel provided the winning cushion with his second home run in as many games.

Greinke (2-4) is the 48th pitcher in major league history to start 500 games, and the only active pitcher to reach that milestone. Scott Barlow worked a perfect ninth for his 10th save in 12 chances.

Leody Taveras homered for Texas. Dane Dunning (1-6) yielded two runs and six hits in six innings.

PADRES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 0

PHOENIX -- Mike Clevinger outpitched Madison Bumgarner by throwing one-hit ball for six innings in his longest outing of the year, leading San Diego over Arizona.

Jake Cronenworth broke out of an 0-for-26 skid with two doubles and a single, driving in two runs and scoring once.

Clevinger (2-0) struck out six and walked one. Nick Martinez threw three innings for his second save.

Bumgarner (3-8) allowed one run and four hits in five innings.

TIGERS 3, GIANTS 2

SAN FRANCISCO -- Eric Haase hit a two-run homer to break a 1-all tie in the sixth inning and Detroit held off San Francisco.

It was Haase's fifth home run of the season and second in the last three games. Miguel Cabrera also drove in a run for the Tigers, who improved their league-worst road record to 11-23 and split the two-game series.

Rony GarcÃ­a (3-2) won his third consecutive start, allowing one run in five innings. Gregory Soto pitched a perfect ninth for his 15th save.

Evan Longoria homered in the first for the Giants. Alex Wood (5-7) gave up three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

MARINERS 9, ORIOLES 3

SEATTLE -- Julio RodrÃ­guez hit the 12th home run of his impressive rookie season during a six-run fourth inning, and Seattle beat Baltimore for its seventh win in nine games.

The Mariners took two of three from the Orioles and continued a stretch of good baseball after a 5-1 road trip last week.

Chris Flexen (4-8) permitted three runs in six innings.

Abraham Toro, Adam Frazier and Sam Haggerty combined for seven hits and six runs at the bottom of Seattle's lineup. Haggerty had two doubles and a bunt single.

Orioles starter Austin Voth (0-1) lasted just three innings while facing his hometown team for the first time. Baltimore reliever Nick Vespi was roughed up for six runs on six hits and got only one out.

