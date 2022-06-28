Niezgoda and the Portland Timbers host the Houston Dynamo

Houston Dynamo (6-7-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (4-6-7, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -120, Houston +304, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Jaroslaw Niezgoda leads the Portland Timbers into a matchup with the Houston Dynamo after scoring two goals against the Colorado Rapids.

The Timbers are 4-4-4 in conference play. The Timbers have a 3-0-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

The Dynamo are 4-5-3 against conference opponents. The Dynamo rank seventh in the Western Conference with 66 shots on goal, averaging 4.1 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bill Tuiloma has five goals and one assist for the Timbers. Sebastian Blanco has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Darwin Quintero has six goals for the Dynamo. Sebastian Ferreira has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 2-4-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Dynamo: 3-6-1, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.2 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Diego Gutierrez (injured).

Dynamo: Adalberto Carrasquilla (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.