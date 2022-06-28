This Date in Baseball

June 29

1916 - The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds played a nine-inning game with just one baseball.

1923 - Brooklyn's Jacques Fournier went 6-for-6 with a home run, two doubles and three singles as the Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 14-5.

1937 - Chicago Cubs first baseman Rip Collins played an entire game without a putout or an assist.

1941 - In a doubleheader against the Washington Senators, New York's Joe DiMaggio tied and then broke the American League record of hitting safely in 41 consecutive games. DiMaggio doubled in four at-bats in the opener and singled in five at-bats in the nightcap to break the record set by George Sisler of the St. Louis Browns in 1922.

1968 - Detroit's Jim Northrup hit his third grand slam in a week as the Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2.

1990 - Dave Stewart of the Oakland A's pitched the first of two no-hitters on this day, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 at the SkyDome. Fernando Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Dodgers duplicated Stewart's feat by throwing a 6-0 no-hitter against the St. Louis Cardinals. It was the first time in major league history that two no-hitters were pitched in both leagues on the same day.

2003 - Eric Byrnes hit for the cycle and matched a franchise record with five hits as Oakland beat San Francisco 5-2.

2004 - Randy Johnson of the Arizona Diamondbacks became the fourth pitcher to record 4,000 strikeouts when he struck out San Diego's Jeff Cirillo in the eighth inning of the Padres' 3-2 win.

2007 - Barry Bonds hit his 750th career home run in San Francisco's 4-3, 10-inning loss to Arizona. ... Aubrey Huff hit for the cycle in Baltimore's 9-7 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

2010 - Whit Merrifield's RBI single with one out in the bottom of the 11th inning gave South Carolina its first baseball national championship with a 2-1 victory over UCLA in the College World Series. The Gamecocks won the last championship played at Omaha's Rosenblatt Stadium, the CWS' home since 1950.

2012 - Aaron Hill hit for the cycle for the second time in 12 days, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 9-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Arizona Diamondbacks' second baseman cycled on June 18 against Seattle. Brooklyn's Babe Herman was the only other major leaguer to hit for two cycles in one season since 1900. He accomplished the feat in 1931.

2014 - Felix Hernandez allowed one hit over eight innings while striking out nine for Seattle, and Robinson Cano backed him with a two-run homer in a 3-0 win over Cleveland. Hernandez allowed just Lonnie Chisenhall's single in the fifth inning and walked three. Fernando Rodney earned his 23rd save with a perfect ninth inning.

2019 - The first ever major league game to be played in Europe resulted in the Yankees defeating the Red Sox 17-13 in front of 60,000 spectators at London Olympic Stadium.