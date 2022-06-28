Germany: 101-year-old convicted of accessory to murder for serving at a Nazi concentration camp, sentenced to 5 years
Posted6/28/2022 7:00 AM
BERLIN -- Germany: 101-year-old convicted of accessory to murder for serving at a Nazi concentration camp, sentenced to 5 years.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.