Fire kills 49 following riot attempt at prison in Colombia
Updated 6/28/2022 8:11 AM
BOGOTA, Colombia -- A fire at a prison in southwestern Colombia has killed at least 49 people and injured a dozen more, prison authorities reported Tuesday.
The director of the national prison system, Tito Castellanos, told Radio Caracol that it's not clear if all of the dead were prisoners.
He said inmates had the fire broke out during an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security prison in the city of Tulua.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.