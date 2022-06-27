AP source: Irving decides to exercise $37M option with Nets

Kyrie Irving arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Kyrie Irving has decided to exercise his $36.9 million option for the coming season and will remain under contract with the Brooklyn Nets, a person with knowledge of his decision said Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the Nets had not confirmed the decision publicly.

The Athletic first reported Irving's decision. 'Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I've made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall," the outlet quoted Irving as saying.

On Twitter, Irving posted a separate statement: 'I know who I am," was the message there.

For now, that still means a member of the Nets.

