DNR: Body of Indianapolis man recovered from Monroe Lake
Updated 6/27/2022 2:53 PM
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Divers on Monday recovered the body of an Indianapolis man who went missing in Monroe Lake in south central Indiana, conservation officers said.
Officers said 34-year-old David Alejendor Mora-Segura was boating with friends when he disappeared around 2 p.m. Sunday beneath the surface of the lake south of Bloomington.
Emergency crews searched for Mora-Segura until nightfall, when the operation was suspended.
Crews resumed the search Monday morning and located Mora-Segura around 2:45 p.m. in 20 feet (6.1 meters) of water.
Mora-Segura was wearing a personal flotation device when he entered the water but appeared to have slipped out of it, officers said.
