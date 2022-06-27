AP source: At least 40 found dead in back of tractor trailer
Updated 6/27/2022 8:55 PM
SAN ANTONIO -- A U.S. official says at least 40 people have been found dead inside a tractor-trailer in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt in South Texas. The official says 15 others in the truck were taken to hospitals in the San Antonio, where the bodies were found Monday. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the information had not been authorized for public release.
