 

Room's four saves help Columbus earn 0-0 draw with RSL

 
Associated Press
Posted6/26/2022 7:00 AM

SANDY, Utah -- Eloy Room finished with four saves to help the Columbus Crew earn a scoreless draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Zac MacMath had two saves for Real Salt Lake (8-4-5).

 

Real Salt Lake took 11 shots, five more than Columbus (4-5-6). RSL had a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.

