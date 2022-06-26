Room's four saves help Columbus earn 0-0 draw with RSL
Posted6/26/2022 7:00 AM
SANDY, Utah -- Eloy Room finished with four saves to help the Columbus Crew earn a scoreless draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.
Zac MacMath had two saves for Real Salt Lake (8-4-5).
Real Salt Lake took 11 shots, five more than Columbus (4-5-6). RSL had a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.
___
