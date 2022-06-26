 

Could this be the year for a new Wimbledon men's champion?

  • Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, greets Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a practice session on on Center Court ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

    Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, greets Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a practice session on on Center Court ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) Associated Press

  • Italy's Matteo Berrettini checks out the clothing worn by Serbia's Novak Djokovic on centre court ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, Thursday June 23, 2022. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

    Italy's Matteo Berrettini checks out the clothing worn by Serbia's Novak Djokovic on centre court ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, Thursday June 23, 2022. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) Associated Press

  • Poland's Hubert Hurkacz presents his winner's trophy after beating Russia Daniil Medvedev during the ATP Tour men's single final tennis match in Halle, Germany, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)

    Poland's Hubert Hurkacz presents his winner's trophy after beating Russia Daniil Medvedev during the ATP Tour men's single final tennis match in Halle, Germany, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP) Associated Press

  • Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns to France's Benjamin Bonzi during their match at the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

    Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns to France's Benjamin Bonzi during their match at the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP) Associated Press

  • Serena Williams of the US during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP)

    Serena Williams of the US during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP) Associated Press

  • Coco Gauff of the US, returns a shot, during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP)

    Coco Gauff of the US, returns a shot, during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP) Associated Press

  • FILE - Serena Williams returns the ball to Romania's Simona Halep, background, during the women's singles final match on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 13, 2019. The singles draw for 2022 Wimbledon is Friday, June 24, 2022.

    FILE - Serena Williams returns the ball to Romania's Simona Halep, background, during the women's singles final match on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 13, 2019. The singles draw for 2022 Wimbledon is Friday, June 24, 2022. Associated Press

  • Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates with the trophy after winning the women's singles final match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko on day eight of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Saturday June 25, 2022. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

    Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates with the trophy after winning the women's singles final match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko on day eight of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Saturday June 25, 2022. (Adam Davy/PA via AP) Associated Press

  • Germany's Angelique Kerber returns a ball to Russia's Anastasia Gasanova during the WTA Tour women's singles match in Bad Homburg, Germany, Monday June 20 2022. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP)

    Germany's Angelique Kerber returns a ball to Russia's Anastasia Gasanova during the WTA Tour women's singles match in Bad Homburg, Germany, Monday June 20 2022. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP) Associated Press

  • Novak Djokovic during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP)

    Novak Djokovic during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP) Associated Press

  • Spain's Rafael Nadal serves as he practices ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, June 26, 2022.

    Spain's Rafael Nadal serves as he practices ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Associated Press

  • Romania's Simona Halep returns a ball to Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova during the WTA Tour singles match in Bad Homburg, Germany, Tuesday June 21, 2022. (Joaquim Ferreira/dpa via AP)

    Romania's Simona Halep returns a ball to Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova during the WTA Tour singles match in Bad Homburg, Germany, Tuesday June 21, 2022. (Joaquim Ferreira/dpa via AP) Associated Press

 
By HOWARD FENDRICH
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/26/2022 11:54 AM

It's been two decades since the Wimbledon men's singles championship was won by someone outside the quartet of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 