 

Yankees hitless thru 5 innings vs Astros day after no-hitter

  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York.

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

 
Updated 6/26/2022 2:24 PM

Houston Astros starter JosÃ© Urquidy has thrown five hitless innings against the Yankees, a day after teammate Cristian Javier and two relivers combined on a no-hitter against baseball's top team

