Cease strikes out 13, White Sox hold off Orioles 4-3
Updated 6/26/2022 4:08 PM
Dylan Cease struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings, Gavin Sheets homered and the Chicago White Sox avoided a four-game sweep, hanging on to beat Baltimore 4-3 after the Orioles scored twice in the ninth inning
