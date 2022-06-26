 

Cease strikes out 13, White Sox hold off Orioles 4-3

    Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Associated Press

    Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease, right, celebrates with Michael Kopech after the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Chicago, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Associated Press

    Professional wrestler Jade Cargill throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Associated Press

    Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo catches a fly ball by Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger in foul territory during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Associated Press

    Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn hits a sacrifice fly during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Chicago, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Associated Press

    Chicago White Sox's Lenyn Sosa runs for a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Chicago, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Associated Press

    Baltimore Orioles' Jonathan Arauz celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Chicago, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Associated Press

    Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo reacts after hitting a foul ball during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Associated Press

    Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, left, talks with starting pitcher Jordan Lyles after Chicago White Sox's Seby Zavala hit a one-run single during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Associated Press

    Chicago White Sox's Seby Zavala hits a one-run single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Chicago, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Associated Press

 
By ANDREW SELIGMAN
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/26/2022 4:08 PM

Dylan Cease struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings, Gavin Sheets homered and the Chicago White Sox avoided a four-game sweep, hanging on to beat Baltimore 4-3 after the Orioles scored twice in the ninth inning

