 

Cubs overcome 5-run deficit to beat Cards 6-5, Flaherty hurt

  • Chicago Cubs' David Bote (13) and Rafael Ortega celebrate after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Louis.

    Chicago Cubs' David Bote (13) and Rafael Ortega celebrate after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Louis. Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs' Nelson Velazquez, right, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner during the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Louis.

    Chicago Cubs' Nelson Velazquez, right, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner during the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Louis. Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson celebrates after striking out St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado for the final out of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Louis. The Cubs won 6-5 in 10 innings.

    Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson celebrates after striking out St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado for the final out of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Louis. The Cubs won 6-5 in 10 innings. Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, left, is forced out at first by St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Louis.

    Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, left, is forced out at first by St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Louis. Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras hits an RBI single during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Louis.

    Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras hits an RBI single during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Louis. Associated Press

  • St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan (33) is tagged out by Chicago Cubs' David Bote on a failed stolen base attempt as second base umpire Chris Segal (96) makes the call during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Louis.

    St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan (33) is tagged out by Chicago Cubs' David Bote on a failed stolen base attempt as second base umpire Chris Segal (96) makes the call during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Louis. Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras (40) is out as he is unable to get back to first on an unassisted double play by St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Louis. The Cubs' Ian Happ ground into the double play.

    Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras (40) is out as he is unable to get back to first on an unassisted double play by St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Louis. The Cubs' Ian Happ ground into the double play. Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs' Nelson Velazquez, left, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner during the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Louis.

    Chicago Cubs' Nelson Velazquez, left, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner during the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Louis. Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras heads to first on a two-run single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Louis.

    Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras heads to first on a two-run single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Louis. Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras hits a two-run single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Louis.

    Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras hits a two-run single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, June 26, 2022, in St. Louis. Associated Press

 
By STEVE OVERBEY
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/26/2022 5:35 PM

Willson Contreras hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning to drive in his third run of the game, and the Chicago Cubs overcame a five-run deficit to be the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 